Texas increases support for Trump's mass deportation plan As Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham made her announcement to offer more state land to the federal government, the state was putting up new sections of a border wall on its new property. At another event along the southern border, Tom Homan, the incoming Border Czar for President-elect Trump, praised Governor Greg Abbott, along with Texas State Troopers and members of the Texas National Guard for their efforts to secure the border and crack down on illegal immigration and drugs.