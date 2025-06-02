Watch CBS News

Texas hospital hosts graduation for hospitalized teen

When a North Texas high school senior couldn’t attend her graduation due to being hospitalized, staff at Texas Health brought the celebration to her. Hospital workers and family members decorated her room overnight to make the moment special. In a touching gesture, Boswell High School’s assistant principal personally delivered her diploma. The surprise ceremony brought smiles and emotion to everyone involved, turning a difficult situation into a memorable milestone.
