Texas hemp businesses sue state over new ban on smokable THC products Just days after Texas enacted new restrictions on the hemp industry, the rules are already facing a legal challenge. The Texas Hemp Business Council — along with several dispensaries and manufacturers — has filed a lawsuit against the Department of State Health Services, arguing the agency overstepped with regulations that ban the sale of smokable hemp‑derived THC products. Smoke shops can still sell other hemp items, including drinks and gummies.