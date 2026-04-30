Texas executes man convicted in 2006 double killing who maintained his innocence Texas executed James Broadnax on Tuesday evening for the 2006 killings of Matthew Butler and Steven Swan. Broadnax, who had long insisted he wasn’t the gunman despite an early confession, was pronounced dead at 6:47 p.m. in Huntsville, about 20 minutes after the lethal injection was administered. Officials reported no complications. Witnesses said Broadnax read a final statement and briefly looked toward the victims’ families as he addressed them.