Texas debates property tax reform, a tax advisor proposes targeted relief for first-time homebuyers Even though school property taxes have been cut during the past several legislative sessions, many homeowners are still not happy about their property tax bills. Jack Fink spoke with Ryan Chismark, partner of Meritax Advisors, about Gov. Abbott and Lt. Gov. Patrick's plans for tax reform and other ideas he believes should be considered. This includes benefits for first-time homebuyers and public schools.