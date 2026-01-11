Texas could see relief for first time homebuyers, ban on social media for minors in 2026 While Texas leaders debate property tax reform, a tax expert is proposing targeted relief for first-time homebuyers while warning against appraisal caps. A state lawmaker from North Texas says he's going to try to pass a bill modeled after Australia, which bans social media for children under 16. Former Dallas Mayor Tom Leppert says he thinks it's time to sell the 50-year-old building and save taxpayers money.