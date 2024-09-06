Texas Comptroller's Office holds millions in unclaimed property. Here's how to check if you have unclaimed cash. The Texas Comptroller's Office said it has returned $422 million in unclaimed property this fiscal year and they aren't stopping yet. Unclaimed property includes things like dormant bank accounts, utility deposits, other refunds and more. The Comptroller's Office saidright now, the state holds more than $9 billion through the program. You can check to see if you have any unclaimed property at ClaimItTexas.gov.