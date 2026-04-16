Ten years later, Missy Bevers’ 2016 Midlothian murder remains unsolved Friday marks 10 years since the unsolved murder of Missy Bevers, and while police say the investigation remains active, friends and podcast hosts continue working to keep her story in the public eye by sharing memories of the fitness‑driven wife and mother of three and revisiting the case on their show. Surveillance video from April 18, 2016, showing a person in tactical gear inside Creekside Church in Midlothian remains one of the most haunting elements of the investigation, and those closest to Bevers hope renewed attention will encourage someone with information to finally come forward.