Ten years later, Fort Worth detective recalls the shooting that nearly killed him Ten years after being shot six times during a felony warrant chase, Fort Worth Detective Matt Pearce reflects on the day he nearly died and the long recovery that followed. Pearce recalls the shooting in vivid detail — from seeing the bullet leave the suspect’s gun to being knocked backward by the impact — and says the memories remain as sharp as ever. Despite the trauma, he has rebuilt his life and career, returning to the police department and focusing on his family, who mark the anniversary with gratitude that he survived.