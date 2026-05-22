Teen uses CPR to save friend who collapsed on Coppell basketball court A pickup basketball game in Coppell turned into a life‑or‑death emergency when a 10‑year‑old collapsed last November. His 13‑year‑old friend immediately began CPR — using skills learned in a class his mother enrolled him in. Moments later, the friend’s mother arrived, called 911 and continued CPR as a dispatcher coached her through the crisis. Doctors say the quick actions of the teen, his mother and first responders saved the child’s life. The incident now serves as a reminder that CPR training can make anyone a hero when seconds matter.