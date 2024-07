Teen shot near back-to-school party in Dallas Just as the celebration at Club Vivo was scheduled to wrap up Sunday night, police say at 11:30 p.m., officers were called to Pacific Ave. where they found a 14-year-old boy shot in the arm. Investigators say the teen was standing outside when he heard people fighting nearby and then gunshots. Police say the boy was treated at the hospital. So far a suspect has not been arrested in the case.