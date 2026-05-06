TCU graduate fulfills dream after surviving life‑threatening birth complications A new medical school graduate from TCU celebrated a milestone that almost never happened. Born in 2000 with the umbilical cord wrapped around her neck, she wasn’t breathing at birth and was rushed to the NICU while her mother simultaneously went into hemorrhagic shock. Both survived, and decades later she completed years of demanding training to earn her medical degree. The emotional graduation marked a full‑circle moment for her family, highlighting how far she has come since that critical day.