TCU baseball opens spring ranked in Top 10 with confidence in young roster As the spring semester begins, TCU baseball is back on the field and already generating excitement. Players say team chemistry is strong and expectations are high. The Horned Frogs enter the season ranked 10th in the D1 Baseball preseason poll, continuing a decade‑long run as one of the nation’s most successful programs, with NCAA Tournament appearances in nine of the last 12 seasons. Despite having a young roster, the team believes it has the talent to make a deep postseason run — and finally break through as the last team standing in Omaha.