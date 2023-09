Taylor Swift is bringing her Eras Tour to the big screen If you didn't score tickets to Taylor Swifts Eras Tour, you won't have to feel left out for long. The singer-songwriter is bringing her record-breaking show to the big screen. Starting October 13, AMC theaters nationwide will offer at least four showtimes a day. Adult tickets are going to cost you $19.89, in honor of one of her albums titled "1989."