Tarrant County monitoring travelers from Ebola‑affected countries Tarrant County Public Health is monitoring travelers arriving from countries experiencing Ebola outbreaks, including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan. Travelers are first screened by the CDC, and then followed by local health officials. County leaders say none of the monitored travelers have reported symptoms and emphasize that monitoring does not mean Ebola is present locally. Officials stress that the risk to the United States remains low.