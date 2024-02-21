Watch CBS News

T.C. Broadnax resigns as Dallas City Manager

Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax will no longer be the city's top administrator, effective June 3. The City Council accepted Broadnax's resignation on Wednesday, citing his strained relationship with the mayor.
