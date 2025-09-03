Watch CBS News

Survivors call on Congress to release investigative records in Epstein case

Survivors of a high-profile sex trafficking case appeared on Capitol Hill on Wednesday to advocate for the public release of investigative records. The event, which drew widespread attention, was part of a bipartisan push in Congress to increase transparency and accountability in how the case was handled. Lawmakers are seeking to compel the Department of Justice to disclose non-sensitive documents through proposed legislation.
