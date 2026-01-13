Supreme Court weighs challenges to state bans on transgender athletes The Supreme Court heard arguments in two major cases challenging state laws that bar transgender athletes from competing on girls’ and women’s teams. Lower courts previously sided with the athletes, ruling the bans amounted to sex‑based discrimination. With roughly half of U.S. states enforcing such restrictions and half allowing participation, the justices questioned whether the Court should issue a broad ruling or take a narrower approach in a debate that has become a national cultural flashpoint.