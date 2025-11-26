Sunny, seasonable Thanksgiving forecast for North Texas North Texas is expected to see seasonable Thanksgiving weather, with highs in the low 60s and plenty of sunshine. Travel conditions across Texas look good through the holiday, though forecasters warn of winter alerts in the Great Lakes region and messy weather in the Northeast. By Friday, showers are expected in the Pacific Northwest and West Texas, with clouds building across the central U.S. Travelers flying out of state may encounter delays in those regions.