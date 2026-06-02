Study shows tiny breast cancer difference in women on GLP‑1 drugs A Penn Medicine study found that women taking GLP‑1 drugs such as Wegovy had a slightly lower rate of breast cancer diagnoses—1.6% compared with 2.3% in women not on the drugs — but experts stress the difference is less than 1% and not evidence that GLP‑1 medications prevent cancer. Researchers caution that the women were not randomly assigned to take the drugs and that the study did not account for key risk factors, meaning the findings should not be interpreted as a reason to start GLP‑1 therapy for cancer prevention.