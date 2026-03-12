Study finds teens spend far less time with friends than in past A University of Michigan study shows the share of high school seniors who see friends almost daily has dropped from just over half in 1976 to about 35% last year. Experts say increasingly hands‑on parenting and highly structured schedules limit teens’ independence and opportunities to take risks or learn from failure. They add that it’s never too late for parents to adjust their approach, since the parent‑child relationship continues long after kids leave home.