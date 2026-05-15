Study finds birding may boost brain health and guard against cognitive decline New research suggests that birding may offer meaningful brain benefits, potentially helping protect against dementia and age‑related cognitive decline. Scientists studying expert birders found notable differences in neural activity and even brain structure, indicating that learning the complex skills involved in bird identification can reshape the brain through neuroplasticity. Researchers say this kind of mental engagement may help preserve cognitive function across adulthood. Birding’s popularity has surged in recent years, with federal estimates putting the number of U.S. birders at around 96 million.