Storms cause delays at DFW Airport; heavy rain and hail reported in North Texas Storms are causing delays at DFW Airport, with heavy rain, lightning, and small hail. A cold front is moving through, clearing the weather on the west side. Rainfall near the airport is estimated at three inches. The storms will continue for a few hours before clearing overnight, with clouds and drizzle expected in the morning. A First Alert Weather Day is forecasted for Wednesday.