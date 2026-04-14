Storm chances rise in North Texas. Here's what you need to know Tuesday started warm, muggy and breezy, with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s across North Texas. Expect plenty of clouds, with only an isolated chance of a shower or storm during the day. Looking ahead to later Tuesday afternoon into the night, the First Alert Weather Team is tracking any storms that may develop along a dryline to the west and push into the western counties. Large hail and damaging winds would be the main threats.