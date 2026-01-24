Store manager rescues homeless woman frozen outside Fort Worth food mart A Fort Worth store manager helped save a homeless woman known as Bobbi after she was found frozen outside a South Fort Worth food mart during the region’s deep freeze. While many unhoused residents found shelter as temperatures plunged, Bobbi remained outside overnight. Another regular recognized her and called for help, prompting manager Farris Hussain to rush out, lift her—describing her body as stiff from the cold—and bring her inside to warm up until help arrived. His quick action likely prevented a tragedy.