Still hot for Labor Day weekend in North Texas A ridge of high pressure is strengthening over the plains, leading to above-average temperatures and mostly dry conditions across North Texas this Labor Day weekend. Expect temperatures for Sunday to climb into the middle 90s by lunch and top out around 100 degrees in the late afternoon. Winds are mild out of the southeast at 5-10 mph and will continue to pump in moisture across the region. The marginally high dew point temperatures will push the heat index to around 108 degrees in some spots.