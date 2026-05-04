Staying mild for Monday, but Tuesday will be a First Alert Weather Day Looking ahead to Tuesday, it is a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat for late day strong to severe storms as a dryline continues to set up and a front moves in from the north which will impact the timing of the storms. As of now it looks like most of the daylight hours should remain dry. There's even a scenario where the front could move through later and our storms may not move in until as late as 9pm. Our storm chances will linger on Wednesday morning and possibly into the afternoon for our southeast counties as that front lingers south of the Metroplex. Wind and hail would be the two main threats.