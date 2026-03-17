States press ahead with Live Nation antitrust case, reject DOJ’s proposed deal The Justice Department may have negotiated a settlement with Live Nation, but more than 30 states and D.C. say the agreement doesn’t go far enough and are continuing their antitrust lawsuit. Legal analysts note states view the deal — which includes up to $280 million in penalties and changes to ticketing practices — as too lenient. State attorneys general argue Live Nation still wields monopoly power and should face a full trial.