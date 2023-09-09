Watch CBS News

State officials say COVID cases are up 11%

State officials say in the last week, COVID-19 cases are up 11% statewide. Here in North Texas, Dallas County officials are noticing a similar spike in cases. Cases tend to spike the most as we head into the fall and winter.
