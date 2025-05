Stars fans hope for a win as Western Conference Finals kick off One player on each side will also be facing his former team. Defenseman Cody Ceci, who the Stars got in a midseason trade from San Jose, was with the Oilers the past three seasons. Veteran defenseman John Klingberg has played 10 playoff games after just 11 regular-season games with the Oilers, his fourth team since beginning his NHL career with the Stars from 2015-22.