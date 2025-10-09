SPCA of Texas launches $31 million campaign to expand animal care The SPCA of Texas on Thursday unveiled a $31 million campaign aimed at expanding animal care services across North Texas. The initiative, called Care Unleashed, will fund a new campus set to open in late fall 2026, along with advanced veterinary medical resources, a state-of-the-art forensic lab to support animal cruelty investigations, and enhanced adoption experiences to meet the growing needs of animals and families in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.