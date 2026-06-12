SpaceX soars in historic Wall Street debut as stock jumps on record‑setting IPO SpaceX closed its first day as a publicly traded company with a record‑breaking performance, marking the largest IPO in history. Shares opened above expectations and climbed throughout the day before settling near $161. The offering raised roughly $75 billion, a milestone the company hopes will help fund its long‑term ambitions, including deep‑space travel. Despite the strong debut, analysts warn that the company is still operating at a loss and urge investors to proceed cautiously.