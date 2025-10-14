Social platform tightens teen safety rules, limits mature content for users under 18 A major social media platform is tightening its teen safety settings, aligning content restrictions with PG-13 standards. For users under 18, the platform will now automatically limit exposure to mature content—such as profanity, risky stunts, and adult-themed accounts. This move follows a Common Sense Media study highlighting how social media, gaming, and influencers are shaping how adolescent boys perceive themselves and others.