Sleet turns North Texas roads into ice sheets as temperatures plunge North Texas has spent the last 24 hours covered in snow and ice, creating dangerous travel conditions as temperatures dropped into the teens. First Alert Meteorologist Jeff Ray said roads are now the worst they’ve been, with sleet freezing solid after sunset. A live look at downtown Dallas showed only a few cars on the road as wind chills fell to around 5 degrees. More bitter cold and additional rounds of sleet are expected as the First Alert Weather Weekend continues.