Shopkeeper on tiny Scottish island accidentally orders 720 chocolate Easter eggs

"I thought just 80 individual eggs were coming, but in reality, I ordered 80 cases, and that was 720 eggs," ap Dafydd, owner of the Sinclair General Stores, told CBS News. "I certainly felt a little hot under the collar — a little bit embarrassed, maybe a little bit ashamed as well." He scrambled to try to correct his error, but the company he'd ordered the eggs from had a no-returns policy. So, Dan was stuck with his 720 eggs — and one on his face, as there are only about 500 people who live on his island.
