Severe weather threat returns to North Texas on Tuesday After a night of intense storms and widespread hail, North Texas is bracing for another round of severe weather on Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday afternoon and evening, with hail and damaging winds expected to be the primary threats. Storms are forecast to develop along a dry line in the afternoon and could persist through midnight or later. Meteorologists say there is also a slight risk of tornadoes, particularly if isolated storm cells form ahead of the dry line. However, the likelihood of tornadic activity remains low.