Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for most of metroplex through midnight A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for most of the metroplex through midnight. Included in the watch are Bosque, Collin, Comanche, Cooke, Dallas, Delta, Denton, Eastland, Ellis, Erath, Fannin, Grayson, Hamilton, Henderson, Hill, Hood, Hopkins, Hunt, Jack, Johnson, Kaufman, Lamar, Mills, Montague, Navarro, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rains, Rockwall, Somervell, Tarrant, Van Zandt and Wise counties.