Senators introduce bill to combat Bitcoin ATM scams and protect consumers An 80-year-old man from Grand Prairie was scammed out of $5,000 through a Bitcoin ATM after receiving a fraudulent call. This incident highlights the vulnerability of many Americans to such scams. In response, U.S. senators introduced the Crypto ATM Fraud Prevention Act to enhance protections and transparency for Bitcoin ATM transactions, aiming to prevent financial losses for all consumers.