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Search for missing Celina boy ends after body found in retention pond

Authorities in Celina say the search for a missing 8‑year‑old boy ended Thursday when divers found his body in a retention pond near the Sutton Fields subdivision. Police identified him as MJ Ashmead, a child with severe intellectual disabilities who was last seen wearing training pants and carrying a tablet. Multiple agencies, including Celina police, the fire department, DPS and the Collin County Sheriff’s Office dive team, assisted in the search. Investigators say no foul play is suspected.
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