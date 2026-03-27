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Search for DFW‑based flight attendant leads to discovery outside Medellín

Authorities in Colombia are working to confirm whether a body found during a search outside Medellín is that of a missing American Airlines flight attendant from the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The crew member disappeared nearly a week ago after a night out during a layover. Medellín’s mayor posted on X that the body was discovered between Jericó and Puente Iglesias and said there is a “very high probability” it is the missing American. U.S. and airline officials have not yet responded to requests for comment.
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