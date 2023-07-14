Screen Actors Guild members vote to go on strike Your favorite movies and TV shows are now on hold as the union representing Hollywood actors is on strike. The Los Angeles members of the Screen Actors Guild are joining writers on the picket line after failing to reach a deal with major studios. At the heart of the problem is income from streaming entertainment and safeguards as more artificial intelligence is being used in movies and TV. The walkout affects the union's 65,000 actors from TV and film productions who will not be able to promote their films. Members of the Writers Guild of America have been on strike since early May. This will be the first time since the 1960s that the two guilds are striking at the same time.