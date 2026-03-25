Scientists move antimatter for the first time in breakthrough test at CERN Scientists at CERN in Geneva successfully transported a cloud of 92 antiprotons across the world’s largest physics lab, marking the first time antimatter has ever been moved in a controlled test. The particles were kept stable inside a super‑cooled container and monitored closely to prevent contact with regular matter, which would destroy them instantly. Researchers say the milestone opens the door to safely moving antimatter between labs, a key step toward studying why the universe contains matter at all.