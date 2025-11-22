Saturday marked 62 years since JFK’s assassination in Dallas; his legacy endures Saturday marked 62 years since President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963. He was shot while riding in a motorcade through downtown and later died at Parkland Hospital. The assassination shocked the nation and the world. Dozens gathered at Dealey Plaza to honor his legacy, which continues to inspire hope among generations, including young Americans who still admire his vision for the future.