Robert F. Kennedy Jr. defends health budget cuts, measles response in House testimony Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testified before House lawmakers on the Trump administration’s 2027 budget proposal, which includes creating an Administration for a Healthy America and a 12% cut to the National Institutes of Health. During the hearing, Rep. Brad Schneider pressed Kennedy on whether the cuts would drive scientists out of the country, while Kennedy also defended the administration’s response to the growing measles outbreak.