Rising diesel prices in Texas push up the cost of everyday goods As the conflict in Iran enters its second week, diesel prices in Texas have jumped from about $3.24 to roughly $4.80 a gallon — a spike that’s now rippling through the cost of everyday items. Because nearly everything in the U.S. moves by truck, higher fuel costs are being passed directly to shippers and, ultimately, consumers. Experts say the surge in diesel acts like a bowling ball hitting every pin in the supply chain, raising prices across the board.