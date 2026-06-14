Rideshare chaos builds as World Cup fans leave Dallas Stadium Rideshare pickup zones near Dallas Stadium grew increasingly crowded Sunday as fans left the World Cup match between the Netherlands and Japan. Lines of people waited for drivers to navigate the congested area, which some compared to an airport because of the shouting, megaphones, and constant traffic. Fans said the roughly one‑mile walk from the stadium to the designated rideshare area was difficult, especially in the heat and heavy crowds.