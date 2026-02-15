Researchers rescued after 12‑hour cave operation in West Texas A group of researchers is recovering after a difficult overnight rescue from a cavern in Terrell County. Officials say a rock fell and struck a woman in the head while the group was exploring the cave Sunday evening. Because of the cavern’s depth and maze‑like layout, it took more than three hours for anyone to reach authorities. A 12‑hour rescue followed, and the group was finally brought out around 5 a.m. The injured woman was flown to a hospital in Odessa.