Rangers unveil new City Connect uniforms with Tejas design and Mexican folk‑art details The Texas Rangers unveiled the second edition of their Nike City Connect uniforms, featuring a prominent nod to Mexican influence in the state’s culture. The redesign brings back red accents and places the word Tejas across the chest. The uniforms include symbolic detailing inspired by Mexican folk art, intricate embroidery, and a leather vaquero‑style belt. The classic block “T,” a throwback to the team’s 1970s Arlington origins, also returns. Team officials said the project took nearly three years to develop and were proud to see it finally come to life.