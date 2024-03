Quarterbacks for a Cure: Troy Aikman, Dak Prescott team up for Children's Cancer Fund Troy Aikman and Dak Prescott are teaming up to be the Quarterbacks for a Cure. They're the honorary chairs this year of the Children's Cancer Fund. Aikman and Prescott introduced 23 pediatric patients who will model during a fashion show and gala in April. The event is expected to raise more than $2 million to improve treatment for children affected by all forms of cancer.