Programs help first-time campers learn survival and outdoor skills Students and first-time campers are learning outdoor skills like survival, cooking, knot tying, and first aid through free programs supported by the Outdoors Tomorrow Foundation, Texas Parks and Wildlife, and New York State’s Department of Environmental Conservation. These initiatives aim to make camping more accessible and less intimidating for families and individuals who’ve never pitched a tent before. Participants receive hands-on instruction and gear, helping them build confidence in nature.